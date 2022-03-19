Jackie Robinson Rare 1952 Topps Miscut Over $25,000 At ComicConnect

Jackie Robinson cards, especially his rookie cards, are exceptionally rare. Hell, in my 37 years on this Earth, I have only seen one a single time, and the person holding it sneezed and slammed the card into a table, bending it (true story). That was a horrific day, and at least it was not THIS version of the Jackie Robinson 1952 Topps RC. The famous miscut, taking bids at ComicConnect today, is graded out at a 1 because it is miscut, but it is one of the only times that is okay. The arm of the other player there? No biggie, just Mickey Mantle. The price the card is fetching right now? $25,000. Check it out below.

Jackie Robinson+Mickey Mantle=$$$

"The big-ticket card in Event Auction #49 is, without question, the world's most famous miscut, a 1952 Topps #312 Jackie Robinson rookie card. This card is an SCG 1.0 but is far from your ordinary 1.0. While miscuts can be the kiss of death for a card's value, this particular error is a grand slam. The hand and bat of another player can be seen along the edge of the card; the mysterious player was, in fact, rookie Yankee center fielder Mickey Mantle, placing two Hall of Famers on one card! An uncut sheet of 1952 Topps cards sold in 2015 confirmed this find. Owning a Jackie Robinson card is a no-brainer, but this rare Robinson/Mantle miscut belongs in the Field of Dreams!"

What a cool piece of baseball history, and it is a shame that it will go so high; I only hope that means that someone who will really appreciate it will be the winner. In this day and age in the card game, though, I doubt it. Go here to get more info and to place a bid if you are exceptionally rich. While there, check out the other awesome baseball cards, comics, and more taking bids today.