NECA Shocks Horror Fans With Jason Voorhees Figure From The New Blood

NECA shocked the figure and horror community last night, revealing a new figure of Jason Voorhees from Friday The 13th: The New Blood. The Ultimate version of the figure is a new sculpt, based on actor Kane Hodder's first appearance as everyone's favorite masked maniac. He will come with all sorts of weapons to cause mayhem with and features a gnarly unmasked head that features one of NECA's best-sculpted heads of all-time. The decay on his body and the tattered jumpsuit is also perfect looking. This has long been one of the horror collector's most-requested versions of Jason Voorhees, and the fact that we are getting it has sent fans into a tizzy.

Could The Jason Voorhees Figure Mean The Lawsuit Is Over

Of course, this was such a surprise because the last we had heard, NECA and everyone else had to put making any Friday The 13th merchandise on hold for a while. The bitter, ongoing legal battle over the rights for the series between Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller has been raging for so long now, going to the highest reaches of the court system. Miller has won a decision granting him rights to the Friday The 13th name and the first film in the franchise, which has led to even more arguing over who owns the rest, including Jason Voorhees.

Which is what made this one of the biggest toy reveals of Comic-Con At Home week so far. Not only is it a great looking figure, and maybe the best looking Jason they have ever done, what does this mean in the grand scheme of things? Between this and the surprise release of the franchise as a Blu-ray set, could something have finally broken the bad blood between the parties? Time will tell, but for now, let's all just be grateful this figure is coming.