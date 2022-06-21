Judge Dredd's Chief Judge Caligula Has Arrived at Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys is back with another 2000 A.D. release for their impressive line of 1/18 scale Judge Dredd figures. Another member of the Corp has arrived with the madman known as Chief Judge Caligula. This is someone you don't want to mess with, and he will feature 16 points of articulation. He will have a fabric cape as well as a nice set of accessories, including a scale model of Deputy Chief Judge Fish. A second head sculpt will be included to capture some different expressions and will pair well with any Judge Dredd figure in this line. Hiya Toys loaded on the detail for Chief Judge Caligula and he will be released as a PX Previews Exclusive. Pre-orders are live right here (and at your Local Comic Book Store) for $19.99 with a February 2023 release. Be sure to check out all of the other Judge Dredd figures heading our way with Judge Hershey, Judge Giant, Judge Fear, and much more.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! He's the madman who appointed a goldfish as his deputy and sentenced an entire city to death for defying his megalomaniacal will, and now he's the newest Judge Dredd Exquisite Mini from Hiya Toys! At 1/18 scale, this Chief Judge Caligula figure features 16 points of articulation and comes dressed in Cal's Chief Judges' uniform, including oversized torso shield and cape."

"He also comes with a scale model of Deputy Chief Judge Fish encased inside his ornately decorated goldfish bowl, and two swappable heads – one displaying the smug grin of a tyrant, the other an open-mouthed scowl about to deliver a cruel outburst that could easily condemn millions more to death! This PREVIEWS Exclusive figure is one that Judge Dredd fans won't want to miss!"