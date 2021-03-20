Predator Jungle Hunter Hunts Again With Hiya Toys Revised Figure

With the 35th anniversary of Predator arriving in 2022, Hiya Toys is already preparing for the event. The classic Jungle Hunter from the 1987 film is back and better than ever with this new revised 1/18 scale figure. Predator V2 will feature screen accurate paint scheme, skull and spine accessory, and it loaded with detail. From the fishnet design to the bone trophies on his body, this Predator is ready to complete his hunt once again. This figure will be a great new addition to any fan's Hiya Toys collection adding a more impressive 4.5 inch figure than their previous release.

It is still impressive to see what new Yautju will create next for their truly remarkable 1/18 scale line. Even if this Predator is a revisited figure, they really have outdone themselves again, making this a perfect collectible for fans without talking up a lot of space. The Predator Jungle Hunter Predator (Ver.2) 1:18 Scale figure will be a PX Previews and priced at $19.99. This hunter will stalk its prey once again in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out other 1/18 scale Hiya Toys figures as well, with new additions to RoboCop and Alien.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Here, there is only one Predator; they are the Prey! One of Stan Winston's most iconic designs gets a refreshed look, just in time for Predator's 35th anniversary in 2022. Originally released to great acclaim in 2019, Hiya Toys has gone back to its original Jungle Predator design and recreated a new standard in its Exquisite Mini line. Featuring a new, screen-accurate paint deco, as well as appropriate accessories and an updated articulation system, you'll be hunting this fresh look at the classic Yautja to go alongside your original! This new Version 2.0 stands about 4" tall in 1/18 scale, and features a stand for ease in posing, as well as a spine & skull trophies!"