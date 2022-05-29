Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Finds It's Next Prey with Iron Studios

Jurassic World: Dominion is right around the corner, but Iron Studios is taking a trip down memory line with their newest statue. An iconic dino is making a return from the first Park, a new Jurassic Park statue is here with the arrival of the deadly Dilophosaurus. Coming in at 5.1" tall, this deadly tar-spitting carnivore is placed on a terrain base as it roars. Its frill is fully displayed here with bright colors, and Iron Studios did an incredible job bringing the Dilophosaurus to life. Iron Studios has been bringing the world of Jurassic Park to life in a fantastic fashion and are knocking these statues out of the park. If you are a dino lover or Dilophosaurus fan then this is the statue for you. The Dilophosaurus Jurassic Park Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $199.99. Collectors should expect a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and found right here.

"As originally seen in Jurassic Park (1993), Dilophosaurus was the specimen responsible for the death of the corrupt programmer Dennis Nedry. Seventeen Dilophosaurus were recreated by InGen on their complex in Isla Sorna. While still young they hunted in packs, but only the leader had permission to kill the prey. Characteristic with green color and dark spots, his frilly fan presenting a bright yellow with red patterns, Jurassic World: Dominion brings the first physical appearance of a Dilophosaurus in a movie since the original Jurassic Park. His design matches the hologram seen in the first Jurassic World movie and is also similar to his looks in the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous from Netflix. Dilophosaurus is seen roaring to Claire Dearing with this frilly fan raised and appears to be taller than her, suggesting that it's already an adult animal."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 5.1 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 7.8 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.8 lbs

MSRP: USD 199,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023