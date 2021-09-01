League of Legends Ashe Nendoroid Comes to Good Smile Company

I am not sure what is cooking in the realm of League of Legends, but we have been seeing a lot of collectibles arrive for the hit PC game. Ashe, in particular has been leading the charge with some new and fantastic collectibles. We recently saw her next-level Cyberpunk figure here from Apex Project that gives collectors a high-quality figure loaded with accessories. The adventures of League of Legends Ashe do not end there as Good Smile Company is back with more of their adorable Nendoroid figures. Good Smile is no stranger to the world of the Legends as we have seen plenty of characters from the game arrive like Ezreal, Lux, Ahri, Sona, and the chaotic Jinx.

League of Legends Ashe is here this time as this Frost Archer is taking her shot and ready to join your collection. She will come with three face plates giving fans a confident, standard, and combat expressions. These will go along with a vast variety of accessories that mainly focus on her Frost Archery skills like ice arrows, hawk spirit, and an Enchanted Crystal Arrow. These will go with the included display stand to capture Ashe in a nice set of action poses that fans will definitely want to display her in. Priced at $72.99, League of Legends fans can find her up for pre-order here with an August 2022 release date.

"All the world on one arrow. From the globally popular game "League of Legends" comes a Nendoroid of Ashe, the Frost Archer! She comes with three face plates—a serious standard expression, a combat expression, and a confident smiling expression. Ashe comes with her bow, an arrow and a hawk spirit as optional parts. An Enchanted Crystal Arrow effect part is included as well. Enjoy creating intense battle scenarios in Nendoroid form!"