League of Leagues Jinx Brings Chaos to Good Smile Company

Jinx from the hit video game League of Legends is getting her very own Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company. This loose cannon is ready for action and is packed with high amounts of death, articulation, and accessories. Jinx will get three different face plates, allowing League of Legends fans to display her with chaotic, standard, and happy expressions. Her two iconic weapons, Fishbones the rocket launcher, and Pow-Pow, the minigun, will also be included. Good Smile Company did also have an explosion effect sheet added to allow for extra explosive display ability. Fans who pre-order Jinx from Good Smile Company will also get a special Nendoroid Plus Acrylic Stand: Jinx to help with your League of Legends collection.

Jinx is a fan-favorite character, and this figure is just packed with detail and color that can please fan fans. She comes with a great set of face plates and accessories that can really bring her charier to life on your shelf. The League of Legends Jinx Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be price at $60.99. She is expected to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Pre-orders for Jinx will stay open until February 3, 2021, so make sure you get your orders in before they close. Don't forget to check out some of the other League of Legends Nendoroid figures too, like Lux, Ezreal, and Ahri.

"Rules are made to be broken…" From the globally popular game "League of Legends" comes a Nendoroid of Jinx, the Loose Cannon! She comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a delighted expression and a more mischievous expression for when she's getting ready to wreak some havoc. Optional parts include Fishbones, her rocket launcher, and Pow-Pow, her minigun. An explosion effect sheet to display her using her Super Mega Death Rocket is included as well! Enjoy posing her taking down her enemies, and be sure to display her with other Nendoroids from "League of Legends"!