LEGO Brings the Magic of Disney to Toddlers with 3in1 Magic Castle Share your love of Disney with LEGO as they reveal a brand new set featuring Mickey and the gang in the Magical Castle

It is never too early to be a Disney fan, and LEGO is here to help bring that magical world to life. Releasing as part of the LEGO Duplo series, toddlers get to enter the Magic Castle with Mickey Mouse and his crew. Disney's Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck and Figaro the cat are all together once again and ready to celebrate. This set features a 3 in 1 design style allowing kids to build different styles of the infamous Magic Castle in their own image. LEGO has this adorable set at 160 pieces; it is packed with accessories and plenty of magic. Kids and adults can expect this set to arrive in April 2023, it will cost $99.99, and it can be seen here.

The Magic of Disney Starts Early with LEGO Duplo

"Looking for the best building toy for toddlers to enjoy hours of creative construction fun? The LEGO® DUPLO® ǀ Disney 3in1 Magic Castle (10998) set is packed with play starters. Toddlers aged 3+ play out a fun day preparing for a celebration with Disney's Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck and Figaro the cat."

"The castle can be built 3 ways. Toddlers get the choice of making one large model, a tall tower or 2 smaller castle builds. The set isfull of features for imaginative play, such as a kitchen for cake-making and a dressing room with a buildable mirror toy. Also included are enchanting details from around the Disney universe, such as Cinderella's shoe, Belle's rose and the magic book from The Sorcerer's Apprentice. Preschoolers learn self-expression as they role-play these recognizable Disney characters and develop fine motor skills as they explore functions such as the opening secret compartment of the magic tree."

Imaginative building toy for hours of play – Give toddlers limitless creative adventures as they develop motor skills building and rebuilding the LEGO® DUPLO® ǀ Disney 3in1 Magic Castle (10998) set

Disney characters – Preschoolers explore the castle's magical features in the company of 5 LEGO® DUPLO® figures: Disney's Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Figaro the cat

Building fun that always stays fresh – Toddlers configure the model however they choose: as a large castle, a tall tower or as 2 smaller builds hinged together

Accessories that spark creative stories – The set comes with elements such as Cinderella's shoe, a magic book, mirror, wand, camera, balloons and a kitchen mixer

Lots of space to play – The main model measures over 20.5 in. (52 cm) high, 18.5 in. (48 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (19 cm) deep, so there's ample room for little fingers to explore