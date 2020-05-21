Super Mario Powers Up with New LEGO Packs Coming in August

LEGO Super Mario is back and this time he is getting a couple of new power ups. LEGO has announced that beginning August 1st, Super Mario will be getting 4 new suits that you can play with. You will be able to play with the Super Mario that you will want with the choice of the Fire Mario suit, Propeller Mario suit, Cat Mario suit, and from the Super Mario Maker the Builder suit. Each suit will have its own unique play style and will change the way you play with him. The Fire Suit will allow Mario to "shoot fireballs" at his enemies when you interact with the enemy LEGO Goombas. Propeller Mario will gain extra coins while he is held up and flying in the air doing a spectacle of tricks. The Catsuit will allow Mario to gain extra coins as he climbs walls and he will even feature cat sounds. The Builder Mario suit will allow him to gain extra coins for slamming down onto LEGO bricks. All of these suits will change the way you will play with your LEGO Mario or you can just collect all of his suits.

It is nice to know that LEGO will be continually updating the LEGO Super Mario World. The combination of video games with LEGO is a huge event itself so I'm excited they are giving us more. LEGO is bringing the Super Mario Maker to life with these sets and I can't wait to see what is in store next. Pre-orders and prices are not live just yet but you can still lock down the Adventures with Mario Starter Course here. Pre-orders will most likely be going live for the Power Up Packs August 1st so keep your eyes peeled here.

