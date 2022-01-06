LEGO Reveals BrickHeadz Stranger Things Eleven & Demogorgon Set

We are going back to the Upside Down once again as LEGO is back with a new Stranger Things set from their BrickHeadz line. Eleven and the Demogorgon are back with this simple 192 pieces set capturing the brick form of each character. This two pack set will stand at 3.5" tall and will show off the Season 1 version of the characters. The Demogorgon will still have its unique design with the flowered head sculpt with an opening mouth and razor sharp teeth on the inside. If you are a Stranger Things fan, then this will be a fun set to build and add to your collection and only for the price of $19.99. Pre-orders for the Stranger Things Eleven and Demogorgon BrickHeadz Set are expected to go live February 1, 2022, right here. If you can not get enough of the BrickHeadz line then be sure to check out some of the other characters and lines also offered. Iconic franchises are always being added like Star Wars, Minions, Toys Story, Disney, and a nice assortment of pets.

"Here's a treat for fans of Netflix's Stranger Things. These LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Demogorgon & Eleven (40459) buildable figures depict 2 of the series' most iconic characters. Perfect for display, the figures make a great gift idea for ages 16 and up and come with authentic details, such as the Demogorgon's opening flower head and Eleven's waffle and outfit as featured in the series during her escape from the facility."

A LEGO® set for fans of Netflix's Stranger Things – This buildable LEGO BrickHeadz™ Demogorgon & Eleven (40459) building set depicts 2 of the series' most iconic characters

A fun gift idea – This LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Demogorgon & Eleven building set can be given as a gift for ages 16 and up

Designed for play and display – The Demogorgon & Eleven figures stand over 3.5 in. (9cm) tall and come with individual baseplates for display purposes