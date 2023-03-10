LEGO Reveals The Mandalorian Season 3 Pirate Snub Fighter Set Coming to life right from the newest season of The Mandalorian, LEGO is bringing a brand new set to life with some deadly pirates

The Mandalorian Season 3 has just started, and the story has just begun for our favorite space dynamic duo. Episode 1 took us back to a familiar planet and introduced us to some deadly pirates. LEGO is bringing those Star Wars pirates to life with the brand new Pirate Snub Fighter set that comes in at 285 pieces. Coming in at 9.5" long, this ship comes with two space pirate minifigures with a pilot and Vane. The ship will have an opening cockpit as well as 2 stud shooters and a special compartment for thermal detonators. If you need an enemy for your Star Wars The Mandalorian LEGO collection then you have found it. The Pirate Snub Fighter is priced at $34.99, set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Pirates Enter the Outer Rim with New Star Wars LEGO Set

"Invite kids to discover a whole new galaxy of adventures with a LEGO® brick-built toy model of the Pirate Snub Fighter (75346) that debuted in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3. The buildable starfighter features an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and a compartment containing a thermal detonator element. There are also 2 new-for-May-2023 LEGO minifigures – a Snub Fighter Pilot with a blaster pistol and Vane with a sword – to add to the action-play possibilities. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars™ universe since 1999, and there is a huge variety of construction sets to delight fans of all ages."

Starfighter set (75346) for action play – Kids can play out their own galactic adventures with this LEGO® brick recreation of the Pirate Snub Fighter from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3

2 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures with weapons – The Snub Fighter Pilot has a blaster pistol and Vane has a sword

Built for action play – The Pirate Snub Fighter has an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and a compartment containing a thermal detonator element

Gift idea for ages 8 and up – Give this 285-piece building toy as a holiday gift, birthday present or special treat to Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans

Build, play and display – This brick-built snub fighter model measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) long and 6 in. (16 cm) wide