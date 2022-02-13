Lynda Carter is Wonder Woman Once Again with Iron Studios

Iron Studios takes collectors back to 1975 as The New Original Wonder Woman is back with a brand new Art Scale statue. Lynda Carter takes on the role of this Amazonian Princess once again with a beautifully crafted statue based on the hit ABC television series. Standing 9" tall, Wonder Woman is loaded with bright colors and incredible sculpt based on original references, and she is placed on a themed base. Iron Studios capture the likeness of actress Lynda Carter quite nicely with this statue, and it will be a necessary piece for any fan of the series. This Wonder Woman Art Scale 1/10 Statue is priced at $149.99 and pre-orders are already live and located right here. Be sure to check out all of the other recent DC Comics themed statues which includes Constantine, Aquaman, Mera, and so much more.

"In her imposing and heroic pose with the clenched fists standing on her waist, wearing her costume created by Queen Hippolyta, with America's emblems (land to which she went to defend the world), her golden belt, source of her power and strength while she's away from Paradise Island, and equipped with her deflecting bracelets and her Lasso of Hestia, Iron Studios proudly present their statue "Wonder Woman Lynda Carter – Wonder Woman – Art Scale 1/10″, with the unforgettable and beloved hero in her artistic version from TV, on a pedestal decorated with a logo and stars that refer to the opening animation for the series."

"In the beginning of November 1975, the North American TV broadcast company ABC presented the pilot episode-movie "The New Original Wonder Woman" based on the first Wonder Woman's story from the comics, set during World War II. With a script totally faithful to the comics, featuring the beautiful and talented Miss World USA 1972 on the role of the protagonist, singer and actress Lynda Carter, her great success gave birth to a series with 59 episodes divided between three seasons from 1976 to 1979."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 4.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 149,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022