Marvel Comics Captain America 1:1 Shield Revealed by Beast Kingdom

A new life-size statue is on the way from Beast Kingdom as a comic book inspired Captain America Shield is coming to life

Sam Wilson shines as the new Captain America amidst Marvel film lore.

The shield's vibrant design features classic comic art, making it unique.

Priced at $379.99, pre-order now for collectors and fans worldwide.

The legacy of Captain America continues to grow as fans witness the arrival of Sam Wilson as the new Star-Spangled Avenger. Brave New World is taking off in theaters, finishing off long-awaited elements from The Incredible Hulk, Eternals, and The Falcon and the Winter Solider. It is nice to see a new face behind that shied, continuing to honor what Steve Roger brought to the world. Beast Kingdom is now releasing a brand new 1:1 life-size replica of the Captain America shield but with a Marvel Comics twist. Coming in at 25" tall, this statue shows off that red, white, and blue deco with Captain America comic book artwork incorporated into the shield.

The whole Cap replica is placed on a Super Solider Chamber base, which only helps capture the history of this Marvel Comics artifact. This was a truly unique Marvel replica to own, and it is something that has not been done before, which is always a treat. The Marvel Comics Series Captain America Shield Life Size Statue is priced at $379.99. Pre-orders are already live through Beast Kingdom with a May 2025 release date.

LS-100 Marvel Comics Series Captain America Shield Life Size Statue

"As one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes, Captain America represents justice, resilience, and belief. His shield is a legendary symbol, standing by Steve Rogers from a frail Brooklyn youth to a super soldier. Beast Kingdom's Master Craft series presents the LS-100 Marvel Comics Series Captain America Shield Life Size Statue, meticulously crafted with red, blue, and silver multi-layered paintwork for a refined metallic finish. The unique display base, inspired by the Super Soldier Chamber, pays tribute to his heroic origins, enhancing its collectible value. A must-have for every Captain America fan! "I can do this all day!"

Product Features:

1:1 scale shield statue, faithfully recreating the classic Marvel design.

Multi-layered painting technique, delivering a refined metallic texture.

Display base inspired by the Super Soldier Chamber, enhancing its collectible value.

