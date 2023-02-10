Marvel Comics Eggman Makes His Marvel Legends Debut with Hasbro 

Hasbro is preparing for the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania with a new set of Legends figures including comic inspired heroes 

Every superhero has a couple of enemies that just won't stay down, and with Hank Pym, it was Egghead. This Marvel Comics D-List villain is back as Hasbro announces he is part of their latest Ant-Man Marvel Legends wave. Egghead, aka Elihas Starr, was once a government scientist but fell into jail after stealing some confidential documents. His life of crime now leads him to go toe to toe with Ant-Man and has been a pain in his thorax ever since. Hasbro has faithfully brought this Marvel Comics villain to life in glorious Marvel Legends format. He comes with a blaster, and his egg-headed design is beautifully crafted. Ant-Man fans can snag up Egghead for $24.99 in August 2023, and pre-orders are already live now and found right here. Fans will need to acquire an Egghead to finish off the Marvel Legends Cassie Lang MCU Build a Figure as well. Our villain will join MCU versions of Ant-Man, Wasp, and Kang as well as comics figures of Crossfire and Future Ant-Man for the wave.

The Schemes of Eggman Continue with Marvel Legends 

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S EGGHEAD – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). An egg-slinging scientific genius, Dr. Elihas Starr began as a criminal underdog and rose to become a worthy adversary of Ant-Man and the Avengers. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S EGGHEAD figure. This quality 6-inch scale Egghead figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance throughout Marvel Comics. Includes figure, 1 entertainment inspired accessory and 1 Build-a-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 2/8 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

