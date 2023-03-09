Marvel Comics Tarantula Steps into the Spotlight with Marvel Legends Pre-orders have finally arrived from Hasbro for their new wave of Marvel Legends figures like the one and only spider villain Tarantula

A new set of Marvel Legends figures have arrived, and they are leaping right off the pages of Marvel Comics. A deadly Spider-Man villain has finally arrived as Anton Miguel Rodriguez is on the hunt as the Tarantula. Tarantula was first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #134 and even captivated comic collectors from the cover of Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #1. This mercenary is ready to take on Spider-Man right on his home turf, and Hasbro is capturing it all. Releasing as part of the Speedy Retro Marvel Legends line, Tarantula is ready for action with a brand new first ever Legends release. This villain only needs his toe spikes to take on Spidey, and that is all Hasbro included. Anton is placed on the Retro Card Back, which is great news for in-box collectors. The Marvel Legends Tarantula is set for a late Summer 2023 release, is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

Tarantula Tackles the Wall-Crawler Once More with Hasbro

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Tarantula and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Tarantula from Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics. Fully articulated figure features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

Includes figure.

MARVEL'S TARANTULA: A former revolutionary, Tarantula serves New York's criminal underworld as a robber and mercenary

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN -INSPIRED: This Marvel's Tarantula action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Amazing Spider-Man comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: This fully articulated action figure features poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Marvel fans and collectors can display this 6-inch scale action figure with retro-inspired Marvel Comics packaging

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)