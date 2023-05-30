Marvel Comics Venomized Groot Comes to Life with New LEGO Set It looks like even more LEGO sets are on the way including some returning fans to space with a new Venomized Marvel Comics set

Two marvelous worlds collide as the Guardians of the Galaxy come in contact with the alien symbiotic, Venom. LEGO has unveiled a brand new Marvel Comics set that comes in at 630 pieces featuring a Venomized Baby Groot. The previous LEGO Baby Groot is getting a sinister upgrade with Venom's iconic characteristics, like his long tongue, sharp teeth, and even tendrils with mouths. Groot will be fully articulated with moveable fingers, hands, head, and legs which will really bring this little monster to life. Venomized Groot is not an uncommon design, but this LEGO set is definitely something unique that will have Marvel Comics fans wanting to get their hands on it. Venomized Groot is priced at $49.99, he is set to arrive in August 2023, and pre-orders are not live, but the set can be found here. Be sure to bring more LEGO Marvel fun home, like the new Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Battle set seen here.

Behold the Power of Venomized Groot with LEGO

"When the cute Baby Groot and the gruesome alien Venom combine, you get LEGO® Marvel Venomized Groot (76249). This movable, transformable figure is a great way to put Marvel excitement into the hands of fans aged 10 and up. Kids build a detailed, movable recreation of the Venomized Groot, then add more bricks to transform the appearance as the gruesome Venom fully takes over. Adaptations include Venom's familiar long tongue, sharp teeth, tentacles and large white eyes. The model's arms, legs, hips and head are movable, letting kids take their Venomized Groot on endless imaginative adventures."

Venomized Groot transformation – LEGO® Marvel Venomized Groot (76249) puts reconfigurable fun into the hands of Marvel fans as they Venomize Groot more and more, brick by brick

Iconic Marvel characters – This movable figure is a variably Venomized version of Baby Groot, featuring the famous long tongue, sharp teeth and tentacles

Build, play and display – Kids construct their own movable, Venomized Groot figure, then add extra bricks to alter the appearance as Venom gradually takes over

Gift for kids – A birthday, holiday or any-day treat for kids aged 10 and up who are fans of Marvel movies, cute Baby Groot or the slobbering alien Venom

Portable play – Standing over 11 in. (27 cm) tall, this versatile play-and-display figure lets kids enjoy imaginative adventures with Venomized Groot wherever they go

