Marvel Legends War Machine Figure Revealed By Hasbro

Marvel Legends collectors have yet another version of War Machine to collect, as the Hasbro Pulse team revealed a new figure of Rhodey. This version matches his look in the classic game Marvel Vs Capcom pretty well, and with the latest Iron Man exclusive, it looks like the team is going to be slowly giving us our heroes looks from that game. The figure comes with a chest energy blast effect, two other energy blast effects, and swappable hands. He will go up for order tomorrow on Hasbro Pulse. Check out the new figure below.

Marvel Legends War Machine Details

"Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes unleashes a torrent of explosive devastation in his modular War Machine armor. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WAR MACHINE figure. This quality 6-inch scale War Machine figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Comes with figure and 6 accessories including alternate hands to attach repulsor ray blast accessories and unibeam blast effect accessory as his repulsors are primed and ready for more action! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 10/18 at 1 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."

I am all for us getting more looks from that game, and Hasbro even has some Street Fighter figures coming out in two-packs with Power Rangers, so you can swap them onto the shelf with these guys and really get a Marvel Vs Capcom shelf going. You can preorder this Marvel Legends War machine starting at 1 PM EST tomorrow.