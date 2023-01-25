Yondu Gets A Classic Marvel Legends Release Years In The Making A classic version of Yondu is coming to the Marvel Legends line, as a Target exclusive this coming spring.

Yondu is one of those characters that has a richer history than most at Marvel Comics, and as far as the Marvel Legends line is concerned, is far underrepresented. That all changes this year, as the team has revealed a new Yondu figure, coming to Target as an exclusive unfortunately. But hey, as long as we are getting it, that is all that matters. My guess would be this is out in time for the movie in May, so probably will start showing up in stores in April. Preorders will be coming at a later date. You can check out the classic Yondu below.

Yondu That We Should Have Gotten A Long Time Ago

"1,000 years in the future, Centaurian Yondu Udonta bands together with the Guardians of the Galaxy using his bow and sound-responsive yaka arrows to defeat the invading Badoon empire! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES YONDU GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY figure. This quality 6-inch scale Yondu figure features deco inspired by the character's classic appearance in Marvel comics featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy! Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including bow, quiver, and yaka arrow. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order this Spring exclusively at Target."

I have already gotten used to the new bad packaging they are using. I don't like it for these individual releases, but it is not bad on two packs. That being said, this one looks sharper than some of the other ones. At the end of the day, I open everything anyway.

Yondu will be available to preorder at a later date and in Target stores this spring.