Mattel Debuts Deadly Masters of the Universe Snake Men 4-Pack Bundle Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

The Masters of the Universe line is far from over, as Mattel dropped a massive reveal for fans with a vast assortment of new releases arriving in 2023. Many fans assumed this line was dying off, but that is not the case at all, and Origins collectors are in for a real treat. One of the new releases is a special Masters of the Universe: Origins Specialty Snake Men Exclusive Four-Pack Bundle. The Snake Army has entered Eternia, and heroes and villains, including He-Man, are preparing for their arrival. He-Man is wearing his snake armor in this set and taking on three different Snake Army Builder figures. Build up your snake army and dish out justice as He-Man in one mighty set. All of the figures will feature Mattel's updated MOTU articulation, and the set is priced at $64.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, with the exclusive 4-pack set to arrive in June 2023.

He-Man Fights Off the Snake Army with Mattel's Latest Release

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Features

5.5 inches tall (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Up to 16 points of articulation

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Snake Armor He-Man figure Power sword Claw

Snake Army Builder figure (brown ver.)

Snake Army Builder figure (red ver.)

Snake Army General figure Snake staff

