McFarlane Reveals Target Exclusive Line Art Variant Batman Figure

It was not long ago when McFarlane Toys announced their new DC Multiverse Black Adam Comic Book wave. The set of four figures features a new never before seen Black Adam comic from DC Comics with figures matching their in-book design. Four figures are featured with Superman, Black Adam, Constantine, and Batman. Well, it looks like another Batman figure is on the way as Target is getting an exclusive Black and White Line Art Variant. Coming in at 7" tall, Batman will feature 22 points of articulation, come with a batarang, and have a heavy b&w deco. The figure is very similar to the DC Direct Batman Black & White statue series, so it will be a fun figure for any fan of that line. The new Black Adam comics will also get a black and white art cover design as well to match the figure with both bundled together for $24.99. Pre-orders are live right here with no specific release date known just yet.

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman is featured as a line art variant

Batman comes with a batarang and a base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure is showcased in DC Direct themed window box packaging