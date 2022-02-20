McFarlane Toys Reveals Catwoman and Penguin Batman 66' Figures

More Batman 1966 figures are on their way from McFarlane Toys as two classic villains make their figure debut. Both Catwoman and Penguin are ready for more adventures and arrive with great detail and limited articulation. Releasing as part of the McFarlane Toys DC Retro line, both Catwoman and Penguin are fearfully recreated from their appearances from the 1966 Batman TV Series. Both figures come with text-bubble effects and will come in classic retro style bubble packing. Batman 1966 collectors will not want to miss out on adding these to their collection, and each is priced at $17.99. Like the previous DC Retro line, these are Target Exclusives, and pre-orders are live with Penguin being found here and Catwoman can be located here.

"An arch-criminal known for his love of birds and his specialized high-tech umbrellas. The Penguin often pretended to be legitimate, and usually won the hearts of all Gothamites before he revealed his true motives. One of the four of Batman and Robin's greatest enemies, his wealth expands his arsenal to a level no other villains achieve, utilizing giant rocket umbrella vehicles and even a custom submarine."

Based on the classic 1960's TV show

Designed with articulation for posing and play

Includes 2 action word bubbles

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures

"A seductive villainess who often stole the heart of the Caped Crusader and always wanted him for her own partner, but her criminal persona always allowed him to see through her seductions and never stopped him from carrying out his criminal apprehending duty."

