McFarlane Toys Reveals Official Look at Batman Year Two Figure

Earlier last week, Todd McFarlane revealed a brand new addition o their popular DC Comics Multiverse figure line. The video showcased a Target exclusive Batman Year Two figure with an assortment of accessories. McFarlane Toys has finally given fans a closer look at this upcoming release with an official picture and description of the figure. Coming out of the DC Comics Batman Year Two storyline, Batman is back in his light blue and grey batsuit as he is displayed on a graveyard diorama base. The 7" scale figure will feature two swappable capes with a massive plastic one to capture a pose right out of the Batman Year Two comic.

McFarlane Toys has also included an extra fabric cape that can be displayed with the added arms outside of the diorama. A batarang will also be included alongside a collectible card that can have an added autograph. This is an excellent figure for the DC Multiverse line, and I hope we can see more fabric elements in the future. The DC Designer NYCC Target Exclusive figure is priced at $49.99 for the standard and $79.99 for the autograph version. No release dates have been revealed, and I'm sure these will pop up in-store in October alongside NYCC as well as their online release here.

"After failing miserably to defeat the Reaper, Batman must consider fighting fire with fire, which unfortunately puts him at deadly odds with the Gotham City Police Department. Forced to then work with Joe Chill as a result, the man responsible for killing his parents, Batman must do what he can to put an end to the Reaper's tyranny, even if it goes against his best interest."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman is based on his look from the Batman Year Two comic

Batman includes, a large stylized cape, a fabric cape, a batarang, and a cemetery base

The Large Stylized cape can be removed from the figure and replaced with the fabric cape at will by removing the figure's head. Arms are removable as well to fit the stylized cape on the figure, and then can be reassembled by popping them back in to the figure

Included collectable art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

