Spawn Mortal Kombat Get a New Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys

Spawn has been in the headlines lately as McFarlane Toys Kickstarter Campaign was a huge success. While us Spawn fans continue to wait for updates on the campaign and our pledged figures another figure has is ready to fight from other series. Coming out of the McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat figure line, Spawn is getting a new variant release. The first released back in March and he features his Necro Sword, this one will include a mace and you can check out our review of the first figure here. Not much of a huge difference but will be a must for any dedicated Al Simmons fan. In case you missed the first launch this will be a nice one to get your hands on as he is nicely detailed and features his Modern Costume. The figure will be able to be posed in a wide variety of ways as he has 22 points of articulation and a figure stand. The Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn 7″ Scale Figure from McFarlane Toys will be priced at $19.99. He is expected to ship out in August and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"A Government agent, Al Simmons was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent of what brought him back – and what he left behind. Spawn now finds himself thrust into the Mortal Kombat universe by mysterious circumstances that have yet to unfold. One thing is clear: Fight!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Spawn is featured in his Default skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC releasing March 17th

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes a base and a Spawn mace accessory

Figure is showcased in Spawn Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging