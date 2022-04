McFarlane Toys Teases Green Lantern: Blackest Night Deathstorm Figure 

This figure confirms a Green Lantern Blackest Night wave is on the way; now we just need to see that last figure. I would love McFarlane Toys to keep bringing this comic event to life, giving us more Lanterns and resurrected heroes. Deathstorm looks incredible, which will beg the question, why are we getting a variant of a figure before the actual figure? Ronnie's Firestorm is easily one of the most popular versions of his character and I would love to see the sculpt and color of a figure like this. Either way, Deathstorm is a welcoming figure for this Blackest Night wave, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures here . Be sure to get your Hal Jordan and John Stewart figures while you can as they will be perfect additions to this new line.