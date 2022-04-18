McFarlane Toys Teases Green Lantern: Blackest Night Deathstorm Figure 

McFarlane Toys is pretty known for its dark action figures, especially from the world of Spawn. When they kicked off their new DC Comics DC Multiverse line, the biggest wave of figures came to us from Batman: Dark Nights Metal. This comic event was dark and loaded with some terrifying characters like The Batman Who Laughs. It looks like that arc is finally over, and McFarlane Toys is bringing into the world of another dark and iconic DC Comics story with Green Lantern: Blackest Night. We have already seen two more figures come our way with Blackest Night Batman and Superman. It looks like another figure is on the way as Firestorm is resurrected as the only and only Deathstorm. One simple teaser image has been revealed for the figure, and it can be seen below:

"There's no good or evil. There's only dead or alive." Deathstorm from Blackest Night is COMING SOON!
This figure confirms a Green Lantern Blackest Night wave is on the way; now we just need to see that last figure. I would love McFarlane Toys to keep bringing this comic event to life, giving us more Lanterns and resurrected heroes. Deathstorm looks incredible, which will beg the question, why are we getting a variant of a figure before the actual figure? Ronnie's Firestorm is easily one of the most popular versions of his character and I would love to see the sculpt and color of a figure like this. Either way, Deathstorm is a welcoming figure for this Blackest Night wave, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures here. Be sure to get your Hal Jordan and John Stewart figures while you can as they will be perfect additions to this new line.

