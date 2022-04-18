McFarlane Toys Teases Green Lantern: Blackest Night Deathstorm Figure 

McFarlane Toys is pretty known for its dark action figures, especially from the world of Spawn. When they kicked off their new DC Comics DC Multiverse line, the biggest wave of figures came to us from Batman: Dark Nights Metal. This comic event was dark and loaded with some terrifying characters like The Batman Who Laughs. It looks like that arc is finally over, and McFarlane Toys is bringing into the world of another dark and iconic DC Comics story with Green Lantern: Blackest Night. We have already seen two more figures come our way with Blackest Night Batman and Superman. It looks like another figure is on the way as Firestorm is resurrected as the only and only Deathstorm. One simple teaser image has been revealed for the figure, and it can be seen below: