McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures

Nothing is really slowing McFarlane Toys down as they continue to pump to DC Multiverse figures. This line is the only stead line of DC Comics action figures on the market, and McFarlane has all the bases covered. From video games, comic books, and movies, all corners of the DC Comics Multiverse have arrived in figure form. It looks like three new figures are on the way, as McFarlane has released teases of some of their upcoming figures. Up first is none other than a new Batman as the hit DC Comics storyline Batman: Hush is continuing to arrive in figure form. First, we received a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Superman from Hush, and now the classic blue and gray Batsuit is coming our way!

While another Batman might not be on your want list, these other two might be starting with another one of Batman's DC Comics Rogues. Coming to us from Batman: Arkham City, The Riddler is ready to play a new game with your collection. Not much is shown here besides McFarlane Toys has faithfully captured his appearance from the game, and he will come with his trusty cane. Last but not least, a brand new live-action DCEU figure is on the way from the upcoming film Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Shazam is flying right off the screen with a brand new figure featuring a fantastic sculpt and great likeness, and it will be a must-own figure for any Shazam fan.

All of these new DC Comics DC Multiverse figures from McFarlane Toys are not up for pre-order just yer. We should at least be seeing them arrive in the coming days or weeks, so not that long of a wait. All three of these figures are all part to some pretty sweet sets and of the three Batman: Hush is what I'm the most excited for. We have yet to get a DC Comics accurate Catwoman or Poison Ivy figures and this is our chance. Be sure to snag up all of the recent DC Multiverse figures from McFarlane Toys right here in the meantime.