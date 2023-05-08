McFarlane Toys Unveils DC Comics Super Powers Wave 4 Retro Figures McFarlane Toys is giving collectors a blast from the past with their newest wave of DC Comics Super Powers featuring World's Finest

McFarlane Toys is back once again as they are continuing the legacy of the classic Kenner DC Comics Super Powers line. This widely popular line arrived in the 80s, and now it returns with Wave 4 as even more nostalgia arrives with new characters and variants. This wave starts with a new variant of Wonder Woman from DC Comics Rebirth and the modern Aquaman with a trident and bearded sculpt. Classic versions of Batman and Tim Drake as Robin are also featured in this wave with fabric capes, slick blister packaging, and iconic design. All four classic figures come in at 4″ and feature fun DC Comics artwork on each Super Powers packaging. If you loved the classic Super Powers line, then these figures are for you, and be on the lookout for companion vehicles for even more fun. The McFarlane Toys Super Powers Wave 4 is set for a July 2023 release, and each figure is priced at $9.99 and can be found here for pre-order.

Wonder Woman (Variant) (DC Comics Super Powers)

"As Themyscira's emissary to Man's World, Diana has made it her duty to lead by example, even if the differences between her birthplace and new home sometimes present hurdles for her to jump. She has come to represent the possibility and potential of life without war, hate or violence, and she is a beacon of hope to all who find themselves in need. She stands as an equal among the most powerful Super Heroes, with a sense of purpose to protect the world from injustice in all forms."

Batman (Classic Detective) (Super Powers)

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime-the Batman!"

Robin Tim Drake (Super Powers)

"Growing up in Gotham City can be…complicated. Especially when you're a kid who's obsessed with Batman and Robin. For Tim Drake, learning everything about his favorite superheroes eventually led him down the path of becoming one himself, after he deduced the identities of Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson."

Aquaman (Super Powers)

"Half-Human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil."