Mezco Toyz Brings the Horror with Dead Dolls and Designer Series

Mezco Toyz has so many amazing collectibles outside of their One: 12 Collective lines. During MezCon 2021, Mezco teases some new and horrific collectible are on the way from two of their line that includes the Mezco Designer Series and Living Dead Doll. Starting us off first is Leatherface from the 1974 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Besides the eerie detail, it looks like the MDS figure will get a chainsaw and hammer accessory to capture multiple deadly poses. We then take a trip to Derry as Pennywise the Clown from the Stephen King's It (1990) arrives as a Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale figure. These figures stand right 15," and this one will feature a talking feature like most giving horror fans some creepy Pennywise catchphrases.

Mezco Toyz has also teased two new figures from their Living Dead Doll line will also be coming. From the recent animated adventures of The Addams Family, it looks like Fester and It are joining in on the action. With faux fur and fabric elements, both figures are packed with amazing detail that can please and fan of The Addams Family. Fester's creepy doll face will be a nice addition to any creepy doll collection out there as those eyes just follow you around the room. Lastly, we are getting a brand new collectible for the hit horror game Silent Hill 2. The Bubble Head Nurse is back and just as terrifying as ever with this new Living Dead Doll from Mezco Toyz. From her bloody outfit to her creepy head sculpt, this is one Silent Hill collectible that fans will not want to miss. No release date or price has been revealed yet, but collectors will be able to find them and more located here when live.