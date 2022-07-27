Mezco Toyz SDCC One:12 Reveals – Doc Ock, Conan, Owlman, and More!

Mezco Toyz held another MezcoCon over the weekend that was filled with contests, giveaways, and reveals. They covered plenty throughout the weekend over all of their lines with MDS Roto Plush, MDS Mega Scale, 5 Points XL, and the fan-favorite One:12 Collective. These impressive 1/12 scale figures are loaded with detail, accessories, fabric outfits, and they step up your figure game. Well, prepare your wallets as Mezco Toyz has unveiled some new One:12 Collective figures on the way with highlights from DC Comics, Marvel Comics, and some creepy new arrival. The Mezco Con Summer Edition 2022 reveals consisted of:

MezcoCon Reveal #8 – One:12 Collective Doctor Octopus

MezcoCon Reveal #7 – One:12 Collective King Conan

MezcoCon Reveal #6 – One:12 Collective Lord of Tears: The Owlman

MezcoCon Reveal #4 – One:12 Collective Iron Man – Silver Centurion

MezcoCon Reveal #3 – One:12 Collective Superman – Recover Suit

There are some pretty big heavy hitters here, and it is nice to see Mezco giving us even more for their newly revealed Classic Spider-Man line. Doc Ock is a deadly villain, and there has not been a figure to really showcase his greatness and superior nature, so I ave big hope for his new figure from Mezco. It is also great to see big reveals like a new Iron Man armor, comic book Black Suit Superman with the gorgeous mullet, and a new King Conan figure are on the way. However, the one figure extant really stands out is the One:12 Collective Lord of Tears: The Owlman.

Owlman was originally revealed in Mezco Toyz Living Dead Doll line, so it is interesting to see this original horror character come to the One:12 line. This creepy and supernatural entity is fascinating, and I think Mezco is really going to surprise us when this figure finally arrives. No current release dates are known for this figure, and we could see them anywhere from next week to a couple of years from now. Hell, we are still waiting for Batman 89, Spider-Gwen, Predator, and Alien. Until more info arrives, be sure to check out everything else Mezco current has right here.