Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Miles Morales: Spider-Man Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie, TV, and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Miles Morales: Spider-Man, the excellent new game available now. The vinyl will feature jacket art by artist Chun Lo, and the score, by John Paesano (the first Spider-Man game, Daredevil, The Defenders), will be presented on two 180 gram colored discs. Check out the Miles Morales release below.

Mondo Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vinyl Release Details

"Picking up where the previous game left off, MILES MORALES puts you in the web-slinging hands of the titular character. Miles takes on a mysterious group of rebels known as The Underground, who are going toe-to-toe with an equally enigmatic energy company with seemingly nefarious aims for our hero's hometown of Harlem.

John Paesano is no stranger to Marvel's most famous New York heroes, having composed the score for the previous game Marvel's Spider-Man (not to mention the late, great television series Marvel's Daredevil and Marvel's The Defenders), and his work on this chapter is nothing short of spectacular. Taking elements of his previous score and plussing them, Paesano incorporates trap beat components and a drum machine to give the symphonic score a hip hop rhythm section. This 2xLP set also features three original songs written for the game: "I'm Ready," performed by Jaden, and "Where We Come From," and "This Is My Time" by Lecrae. Featuring all-new artwork by Chun Lo and pressed on 180 gram colored vinyl (also available on 180-gram black vinyl)."

Expect this one to go fast. They are also re-releasing the first game's soundtrack as well, and you can snag both if you are quick Wednesday right here