Take Home A Monster Cereal Bust In New General Mills Sweepstakes

Fall is about three things only: leaves changing color, Halloween, and the General Mills Monster Cereals. Yes, for as long as anyone can remember, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Count Chocula have been haunting our breakfasts in the morning. These three are some of the most iconic avatars of horror there is, and General Mills, knowing this, has finally decided to do something huge with them for the first time in years. They are running a new sweepstake on their Instagram page to win one of three unique busts by artist Karlee Morse for your home. If you win, you get to bring a Monster Cereal icon to your collection in one of the most unique ways ever. Check out the busts below!

Monster Cereal Busts Are A Great Idea!

"*SWEEPSTAKES* The Monster Cereals are back! But you've never seen them like this. Award-winning special effects artist Karlee Morse brought our iconic Monster Cereal characters – Boo Berry, Count Chocula, and Franken Berry – to life as three one-of-a-kind busts. And one of them could be yours." You can see a behind the scenes on the making of the busts down below.

What about Fruit Brute and Yummy Mummy, General Mills? Where is the love for them? Maybe next year, I guess. To enter to win one of these awesome and unique busts, all you have to do is click here to go to the General Mills post about the Monster Cereal busts and follow their directions. Good luck to all of you, but not too much. I want to win one as well. Hopefully, they can figure out a way to do smaller versions of these busts for general release as well, as I would like to purchase them.