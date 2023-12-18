Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Monsterverse Godzilla (2014) Joins Hiya Toys 6" Exquisite Basic Line

Make way for Godzilla as Hiya Toys has revealed their latest 6” Exquisite Basic figure featuring the Monsterverse hero in all his glory

San Francisco better watch out as Godzilla is back as he joins Hiya Toys growing Exquisite Basic line. Coming in at 6.3" tall, the King of the Monsters has arrived and is featuring his appearance from his Monsterverse debut in the 2014 film Godzilla. A lot of detail was featured in this design, showing off his more meaty sculpt, textured scales, and spikes on his back. He will have an articulated tail as well as a hinged jaw, which will be nice to capture some monstrous poses. The Hiya Toys Exquisite Basic Line has delivered some pretty impressive Monsterverse figures already with a variety of Kong's and Godzilla's. This new version takes things back to the beginning and will be a nice figure to add to any monster kingdom. This 2014 version will be a PX Previews Exclusive for $51 and a Q3 2024 release date. Pre-orders are already live online, and they can also be reserved at your Local Comic Book Store.

Return to Godzilla with Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC

"We are delighted to announce the Godzilla (2014) Action Figure is ready to join Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC series! Godzilla (2014) tells the story of a mysterious incident at the Janjira Nuclear Power Plant in 1999 that resulted in the unfortunate deaths of Joe 's colleagues and his wife. Years later, Joe's son Ford travels to Japan to help his father, who has noticed anomalies and is determined to uncover the truth in the forbidden zone."

"They discover that the root cause of the disaster, concealed beneath the ruins, is a colossal cocoon. Facing an ancient catastrophe, Dr. Serizawa believes only Godzilla can restore the balance of nature. While Godzilla confronts significant challenges, humanity strives to comprehend this formidable ally with destructive power, united to confront the ancient threat."

"This brand new Godzilla action figure stands 160mm tall, based on Godzilla (2014). Crafted with attention to detail, referencing the original CG data from the movie, every aspect of the Godzilla's appearance from the film is faithfully reproduced! Including an articulated tail for posing and display in collections."

