Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: drop, lord of the rings

Mordor Awaits with Drop's New Lord of the Rings Keycap Holders

A new set of artifacts from Middle-earth have been discovered by Drop as they debut their latest The Lord of the Rings collection

Article Summary Drop unveils The Lord of the Rings Mordor Keycap Holders with LED features.

Two styles available: The Dark Tower Barad-dûr and The Wraith Circle designs.

Artisan keycaps come alive with two lighting modes for an epic display.

Reserve your own piece of Middle-earth on Drop's site for a legendary setup.

It looks like a new joint is underway into Mordor as Drop is back with some more impressive The Lord of the Rings tech. We have seen so much arrive from them, with plenty of themed keyboards inspired by Middle-earth and even some Artisan Keycaps that were forged right from Mordor itself. Well, Drop is taking things up a notch as they unveil something new with The Lord of the Rings Mordor Keycap Holders. These holders are on the way and will have your Orc armies at your command with impressive craftsmanship and light-up features.

Two Aristan Keycap Holders are coming right from Mordor, starting with The Wraith Circle. The Ringwraiths are back as the are shrouded in blue energy as they protect your artisan keycap with remarkable detail. Sauron awaits with the next holder as Drop brings the power of The Dark Tower to life, capturing a gorgeous replica of Barad-dûr. Both holders have LEDs, which will enhance your desk or take your The Lord of the Rings collection to new levels. Fans can r50equest more information on these legendary artifacts right on the Drop site, and be sure to snag up a companion keyboard while you are at it.

DROP + The Lord of the Rings Mordor Keycap Holders

"In Mordor, there's really only one fortress worthy of The Dark Lord himself. That's Barad-dûr™: The Dark Tower. On your desk, there's really only one fortress worthy of the darkest artisan keycaps in your arsenal. No, it's not your keyboard. It's something new. Meet the Drop + The Lord of the Rings™ Mordor™ Keycap Holder: a battery-powered, light-up keycap lair like no other—in two styles inspired by Middle-earth's most sinister land. Both feature two lighting modes: one always-on, the other on only when you press down."

"First up is The Dark Tower: a replica of Barad-dûr™ itself, with a 1u slot, a tactile Cherry MX Blue Switch, and a certain Eye-opening vacancy up top. Next is the The Wraith Circle: a ring of Ringwraiths shrouded in blue energy surrounding an elevated 1u slot and tactile Cherry MX Blue switch. Do you have an artisan strong enough to make this band of Nine a group of Ten? What about an artisan powerful enough to supplant The Eye? Spend some time here on Drop, and you'll find a few worthy selections."

