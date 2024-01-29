Posted in: Collectibles, Mutant | Tagged: Made By Mutant, mutant, Society of the Snow, SpectreVision

Mutant Rises From The Ashes Of Mondo At SpectreVision

From the ashes of Mondo rises Mutant, a new collectibles company that film lovers should keep their eye on. Here is their first release.

Mutant will be a new name to watch in the collectibles space for film lovers. Born from the ashes of Mondo, former Mondo creative directors Spencer Hickman, Eric Garza, Mitch Putnam, and Mo Shafeek have joined forces again over at SpectreVision to create Mutant. It will specialize in limited edition artwork, vinyl releases, collectibles, and more. SpectreVision is the production company responsible for films such as Mandy, and A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night. Other people involved include Tim League, who founded Mondo and Alamo Drafthouse, and Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah, who helped found SpectreVision. Their first release is a vinyl release of the score to the Netflix film Society of the Snow by Michael Giacchino. That will be followed by a Wonka soundtrack release, and then Mutant will present posters for Dune: Part 2.

Mutant Is The New Mondo

Mutant's mission is to celebrate underserved fandoms with their team's passionate love of film and TV, art, music, video games, and pop culture. Mutant will work closely with studio partners, including Disney, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, and Netflix, as well as independent filmmakers, composers, and creators to expand and deepen their audiences' relationships with the films and series they love via beautifully-rendered limited-edition posters, soundtracks, and collectibles by the world's best artists. The company will build on this artist-forward foundation of collectibles for beloved licensed properties to also introduce original works from an international roster of visual artists and musicians alike.

Hell yeah. This is wonderful news. What Funko has done and did to Mondo was a crime, and if that had to get us to Mutant, so be it. That group is so creative and ahead of the game; I cannot wait to see what they have in store for us. Collectors, do yourself a favor and sign up for their newsletter to stay informed of what they are doing. We will surely bring it to you as well.

