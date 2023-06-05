Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions, Mythic Legions All Stars 6

Mythic Legions All Stars 6 Is Now Up For Preorder

Mythic Legions fans have a new wave to preorder, as All Stars 6 has been fully revealed and can be purchased as we speak.

Mythic Legions collectors were glued to the Four Horsemen social media channels this weekend as the big reveal of All Stars 6 took place, and the preorder went up. Always a fun time; eleven new figures were revealed, four of which were the winners of the fan vote to bring figures back from previous waves. Those include Clavian, Bothar Shadowhorn, Gorthokk the Shadow Orc, and Sir Ignatius. They join new figures Sir Andrew, Sir Enoch, Deacon, a horse, Skeleton Raider, Skalli Bonesplitter, Berodach, an ogre-scale figures, and Thorasis the First Risen. It was not without controversy, as when first revealed, Deacon the horse was decorated as a traditional Templar horse, and the comparison was made to a certain hate group. To their credit, the company stepped right in, altered the figure, and took care of it. Below, you can see the wave in full and can preorder right now for the best price here.

Mythic Legions All Stars 6 Impresses

"This MYTHIC LEGIONS: ALL STARS 6 ALL-IN will contain 1 of every figure offered in thIs wave, including Sir Andrew, Sir Enoch, Deacon (horse), Skeleton Raider, Skalli Bonesplitter, Berodach (ogre-scale), Thorasis the First Risen, Clavian, Bothar Shadowhorn, Gorthokk the Shadow Orc, Sir Ignatius, Belts Pack – Black, Belts Pack – Brown, Bone Wings, and the Undead Heads Pack. Figures will come in their respective packaging, with character-specific details and accessories. Final paints and certain details on the final product may vary slightly from the prototype image shown. All final accessories included may not be shown in the image."

A great wave all around. As a Mythic Legions skeleton collector, I will need so many extras to build my skeleton army out to where I have always wanted it. And my number one want, Clavian, was chosen to come back, so needless to say, I am a very happy collector this morning.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!