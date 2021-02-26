Let's Take A Look At NECA's new Batarang Replica

Last year at New York Toy Fair, which feels like 8 years ago, NECA surprised most by revealing a new line of prop replicas from DC Comics properties, including from the Arkham games and Batman 89 film. The first of those to hit stores, and the one most were excited to get their hands on, was the Batarang from said Batman 89 film. I think I speak for most of us who were kids back when that film hit that we all wanted one of our own, and NECA is here to deliver on those wishes. This item is hitting Walmarts right now, and we got one to take a look at today.

What A Curious Item NECA

First of all, I have to say that I am in love with the box. It feels like I walked into a store in 89 and found this on the shelf. I love the Batman logo and font they used on the front of the box; I love the old-school feel of the back, showing you the design elements. NECA did a fantastic job with the presentation on this thing. If you are a MOC collector, this will warm your heart for sure just holding this thing in your hand.

Then, you take it out of the box. It has been a long time since I have felt this conflicted about a collectible. NECA did a great job engineering this, first of all. The Batarang is 13 inches long and features multiple articulated hinges and magnets to hold it in place. I love the way it folds, though I kinda wish that you could snap it out with your wrist and get it to straighten out. The colors pop, and it has some good weight to it. It feels comfortable in your hand. Mine, however, already has hinges that are a little loose, and the one side flops around a tad. That was disappointing.

Then you take out the base. Look, for $13, I am not expecting the moon and the stars here. But this is just a hollow piece of black plastic to hold this. It is cheap, and I hate the way the Batarang blends into the base, and it just doesn't look right to me. Again, it is not bad for the price, but the final look of it rubs me the wrong way completely.

Overall though, for Batman fans, especially the 89 film, this is a must-buy. I would leave it in the really cool box on my display, though, and not on that base it comes with. These are hitting Walmarts right now and should be available in other places shortly.