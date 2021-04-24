NECA Reveals Toony Terrors New Wave: Re-Animator, The Fog, More

NECA has revealed the new wave of Toony Terrors horror figures, and this one may be the best to date. Featuring four more Saturday morning cartoon-inspired horror goodness, this wave will feature The Miner from My Bloody Valentine, Dr. Herbert West from Re-Animator complete with tray and Hill's severed head, Captain Blake from The Fog, and everyone's favorite horror host Elvira. Each will come with the appropriate accessories and in their distinct packaging that features a diorama piece on the back of the card. These will ship in September, and you can check out all four below.

NECA Toony Terrors Continue To Impress

"Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your horror collection with the adorable little creeps of Toony Terrors, NECA's line of stylized horror icons! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, the Series 6 action figure assortment includes the iconic Elvira (Mistress of the Dark), Captain Blake (The Fog), Herbert West (Re-Animator) with accessory tray and head, and The Miner (My Bloody Valentine) with an accessory pickaxe. Comes in blister card packaging with a bonus cutout backdrop."

Elvira figure

Captain Blake figure

Herbert West figure Tray accessory

The Miner figure

Pickaxe accessory

When these started coming out, I swore I was only going to get a couple. What NECA tapped into here is the Saturday morning kid in all of us, that never dreamed that we would get figures like these of our favorite horror icons. Scobby-Doo style figures for horror were the thing most of us never knew we wanted, and I cannot wait to see where NECA takes this line in the future. If this wave is any indication, we are in for a treat.

You can preorder this wave for shipping in September by clicking right here. Some of these might be tough, so better hurry.