Tinker Bell Is Back as Good Smile Company Announces a Re-Release

Good Smile Company has announced the re-release of their Tinker Bell Nendoroid from the animated Disney film Peter Pan. She is back once again from 2018 and is packed with just as many accessories as before. Tinker Bell will get two face plates featuring smiling upset expressions, which will help show her jealous side. Her fairy side is only enhanced here as her wings are translucent, and she will get two stands to display her in flight. One is a basic Nendoroid stand but the other features a pixie dust spiral that will go perfect with the added background sheet. While she doesn't not gnome with extra accessories, she will get an extra pair of legs that will let collectors display her in a sitting position. Peter Pan fans will not want to miss out on this re-release, so get her before she vanishes again.

The Peter Pan Tinker Bell Nendoroid Re-Release from Good Smile Company is priced at $53.99. She is set to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Just like most Good Smile Company pre-orders, Tinker Bell will only be up for a limited time, and her deadline is December 16, 2020. If you missed out on her original release, then make sure you don't miss out this time around and add a little pixie dust to your collection

"From Disney's popular movie "Peter Pan" comes a rerelease of Nendoroid Tinker Bell! She comes with two face plates including a smiling expression as well as an upset expression perfect for when she shows the more jealous side of her personality. Her articulated wings make use of translucent parts, and she also comes with a special stand and background sheet made in the image of her fairy dust to really bring out her pixie appearance! A selection of alternate leg parts are also included, which even allow you to pose her sitting down with her legs to the side. Bring the cheerful Tinker Bell home to your collection and enjoy the company of the adorable pixie by your side!"

Set Contents:

Front Hair Part (x1)

Back Hair Par (x1)

Face Plates (x2)

Body (x1)

Right Arm Parts (x4)

Left Arm Parts (x4)

Right Leg Parts (x3)

Left Leg Part (x1)

Fairy Dust (x1)