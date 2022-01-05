New Batman Beyond Inque Variant Heading Our Way from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys love to rerelease figures with now sculpts, added accessories, and especially some with new decos. A new wave of DC Multiverse figures kick off 2022, as pre-orders go live for a new wave of Batman Beyond figures. The first wave was part of a Target Exclusive BAF wave, and now it looks like some new variants are on the way as a general release. One of Batman Beyond's villains is back as Inque returns in all of her blue glory as she morphs into the Dark Knight once again. This figure is the same as the original Batman Beyond figure with blue accents as well as a new blue camo deco. Whether you love Inque or need Batman to take on some future criminals of Gotham, this figure is for you can she can be found here for $19.99. The new 2022 Batman Beyond wave is set to release in March, and stay tuned for more DC Multiverse figures as they come.

"A shapeshifter who has total control over her liquidized body, Inque can change into any form imaginable, including deadly weapons to inflict damaging strikes. While she's most often seen in the shape of a normal woman, Inque also takes on the appearance of a featureless, liquid blob when operating undercover. Whether sneaking into a restricted area or battling an enemy, Inque's unique physiology and super-strength make her one of Batman Beyond's most dangerous foes. Now, in an attempt to frame the Super Hero for a crime he didn't commit, Inque has disguised herself as Batman Beyond and is causing havoc across the city. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back