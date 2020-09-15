Funko NYCC 2020 Game Reveals – Pokemon and Fortnite

Two games made the cut in this year's New York Comic Con 2020 Funko Pop reveals. Loading on in first is Pokemon as two Generation 1 pocket monsters are getting the flocked option. It seems that every Funko Pop Pokemon has received a flocked option and now its time for Angry Pikachu and Growlithe to get there. Going off of SDCC, these could be Funko-SHop only exclusives but since they are in the games category we could see shared exclusives with GameStop. This next NYCC 2020 exclusive will most likely be GameStop as fans of Fortnite are getting another Pop version of an in-game skin. Bash is here ad ready to get that W in the game and in your collection. The detail on this Pop is very well done and the unique Fortnite designs are always fun to see. Are you tired of seeing flocked Pokemon or do you want more?

New York Comic Con 2020 was supposed to take place on October 8th through the 11th of this year. Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be having replacing NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. Most of these Pops will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. Basing everything off the last online event, the Funko-Shop will have a 50/50 chance of getting your hands on an official NYCC sticker. Fans will be able to find them here when the event takes place which still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list also has not been released but we should see it by the end of the week. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these releases unlike the fiasco of their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.