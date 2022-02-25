Peacemaker and Eagly Brings the Violence to Hot Toys

The hit DCEU series Peacemaker has taken the world by storm, and now Hot Toys is giving fans a faithful 1/6th scale figure to collect. Coming straight off of HBO Max screen, Peacemaker and Eagly are ready for some more violence with their newest figure. This figure is loaded with detail featuring high likeness to John Cena under the helmet and will feature a nicely recreated outfit from the show. He will include a nice set of weapons with a sword, axe, and Eagly, who will feature swappable wings. Peacemaker's gun can not be removed from the holster, which is sad, and he will also not have a removable helmet but a secondary chrome finish. Even with the odd head sculpts and lack of weapons, this will be a great figure for any DCEU or Peacemaker fan. Priced at $275, Peacemaker will make his way to your collection in May – July 2023, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Peacemaker TV Series – Peacemaker 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure– "I made a vow to have peace, no matter how many people I have to kill to get it." – Peacemaker Picking up where 2021's The Suicide Squad left off, DC's recently released series – Peacemaker follows a violent vigilante who believes in achieving peace at any cost – no matter how many people he has to kill for it in the process. He was one of the members of the second Task Force X strike team sent on a mission to Coro Maltese. In response to the immense fame of the character, Hot Toys is pleased to officially introduce the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale Peacemaker collectible figure with shiny silver chrome helmets from the Peacemaker collection."

"Sophisticatedly crafted with striking likeness of Peacemaker's appearance portrayed by John Cena in the action series, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed helmet head and an interchangeable helmet covered in silver chrome finish with details, an attachable tongue to create alternate expressions, a specially tailored outfit, weapons including a sword, an axe, and a figure stand. The sidekick of the show – Eagly will also come as a 1/6th scale accessory with spread wings for complete collector experience. Be sure to pick-up the fantastic 1/6th scale Peacemaker collectible figure now to add to your proud DC collection!"

The 1/6th scale Peacemaker Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of John Cena as Peacemaker in Peacemaker series

One (1) newly developed helmeted head with one (1) interchangeable silver chrome helmet

One (1) attachable tongue for alternate expressions

Screen-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31.5cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) red and navy ringer tee with shoulder armors and Dove of Peace logo on chest

One (1) pair of navy blue-colored gauntlets

One (1) pair of beige colored pants with navy blue patterns

One (1) utility belt with silver buckle

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) sword

One (1) axe

Accessories:

One (1) Eagly (approximately 7cm tall) with one (1) pair of interchangeable spread wings

A themed figure stand with character name