Peaky Blinders Tommy Shelby 1/6th Scale Figure Up For Order Now

Peaky Blinders anti-hero Tommy Shelby is getting a 16th scale figure. The high-end product will be available from Big Chief Studios and will come with a plethora of swappable parts and accessories. Those will include ten pairs of interchangeable hands, switchable outfits, both a fabric and molded plastic hat, and more to make Peaky Blinders fans giddy. Two weapons, three different cigarettes, and even a bottle of Shelby Whiskey round out an exhaustive list. The fabrics on the figure alone are enough to make one's jaw drop as well. He has a removable coat, tie, shoulder holster, and fabric dress shirt, and vest. It features 30 points of articulation and a fantastic likeness of Cillian Murphy. Check out the full details and pics below.

Peaky Blinders Tommy Shelby Figure Features

"From the award-winning Peaky Blinders series, BIG Chief Studios is proud to bring you the 1/6 scale Tommy Shelby, the first in a series of collectible figures from the show. Tommy is outfitted in a stunning hand-tailored costume and comes breathtakingly to life from under the shadow of the peak of his trademark cap."

Tommy Shelby figure

4 Interchangeable gloved hands

6 Interchangeable hands

Black heavy overcoat with peaked lapels

Grey tweed effect single-breasted suit jacket

Gray tweed effect waistcoat

Pair of grey tweed effect trousers

Pair of braces

Pale blue shirt with white penny collar

Printed pattern tie

Shoulder holster

Pair of gentleman's boots

News boy cap (molded)

News boy cap (fabric)

.45 Semi-automatic pistol

Submachine gun with removable magazine.

Fob watch with chain and ingot.

Pair of glasses

Lit cigarette

Unlit cigarette.

Fitted cigarette for mouth

Cigarette case (open)

Cigarette case (closed)

Cigarette lighter

Tumbler with whiskey

Shelby gin bottle

Tommy Is Not Cheap

Peaky Blinders fans should start saving, though. The figure will be limited to just 2,000 pieces and will cost $270. For a 2/6th scale figure with so much included, that is not too bad. He is up for order now and will ship in April 2021. You can place an order right here.