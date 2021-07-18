Peter Cushing's Van Helsing Hunts Dracula With Sideshow Collectibles

One man has answered the call as Count Dracula arises once again with Sideshow Collectibles' newest figure. Van Helsing is back and ready to take on the Count once again straight from the 1958 film Dracula by Hammer Horror. Peter Cushing is back in this iconic role once again with this remarkable 21.5" figure. He is placed on top of a Gothic Gargoyle-themed base with an incredible detailed fabric costume and faithfully recreated designs from the Dracula film. Van Helsing is also getting companion pieces from Sideshow with Christopher Lee's Dracula making this dynamic duo the ultimo collectible set for horror fans. Van Helsing is priced at $530, set to release between May – July 2022, with pre-orders live right here.

"Van Helsing Premium Format Figure – Sideshow presents the Van Helsing Premium Format™ Figure, inspired by the frightful and famous Dracula (1958) by Hammer Horror. The Van Helsing Premium Format measures 21.5" tall on top of a stone-like base with Gothic gargoyles, creating an air of dread as the famed vampire hunter steadies himself to pursue the fiendish Count Dracula. Sculpted with an incredibly detailed likeness of actor Peter Cushing in the iconic role, this statue captures an expression of fearlessness and resolve, with Cushing's wide blue eyes, furrowed brows, unmistakable cheekbones, and carefully styled hair."

"The Van Helsing Premium Format Figure is a mixed media horror collectible with a fully tailored fabric costume recreating the character's signature appearance onscreen. He wears a black suit jacket and suit pants along with a red vest, a white collared dress shirt, and a necktie. An elegant faux fur-trimmed coat completes the costume, while his leather-like gloves and black dress shoes are sculpted with realism to complement the fabric elements. Armed with a crucifix in one hand and a hammer and stake in the other, Van Helsing has all the tools of the trade with which to defeat the dreaded vampire."

"Hammer Horror fans and collectors alike won't want to miss pairing Count Dracula with Sideshow's Dracula Premium Format™ Figure, based on actor Christopher Lee's iconic appearance as the legendary vampire himself. Pair these two archenemies in your collection for a truly unforgettable horror movie display. Hunting for more horror to add to your collection? Enlist the Van Helsing Premium Format Figure in the fight against evil today!"