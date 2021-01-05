Punderlings Kickstarter Figures Fully Funded and Pre-Orders Live

The Plunderlings Kickstarter campaign originally launched back in August 2019. Lone Coconut introduced fans to their own 1/12 scale Pirate Goblin action figures that ended with total backing of $121,000. The campaign was a huge success, with 12 Goblins getting released and 2 more becoming Kickstarter exclusives. The Plunderlings Goblins have finally landed with fans, and backers are finally starting to receive their figures. Luckily for other new collectors, pre-orders have started to go live outside of the official campaign reading new fans. All 12 Plunderlings are up for pre-order, allowing collectors to collect all original and additional unlocked Goblins; this includes:

Raider Fwush

Berserker Spurt

Berserker Gobber

Captain Teel

Raider Bank

Feral Chedar

Cursed Idol

Nomad Goyle

Captain Ashe

Cursed Fury

Nomad Tuff

Feral Zombone

Standing roughly 3.8 inches tall, each Plunderlings figure is packed with nice detail and a great variety of accessories. With 25 points of articulation, fans will be able to display their pirate Goblin with 3 different heads, a magnetic hat, 2 sets of hands, and themed accessories and weapons for each. Each Plunderlings Goblin from Lone Coconut can be found located here for $39.99 each. They are selling fast so make sure you get your favorite Plunderlings character before it is too late. Fans can find out more about the original campaign here, including possible upcoming figures and more.

"Plunderlings are a new concept of fantasy creatures. A little bit goblin, a little bit pirate, united with infectious charm. These greedy adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. We're building a fully articulated figure that is versatile and able to sit comfortably next to your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Master of the Universe, Figuarts, or Mythic Legions action figures!"

"We always wondered why fantasy had to be so limited to the typical settings of knights, forests, and castles, we set out to break the mold. Our group of designers and animators have always wanted to see more fantasy concepts developed within the imagination of where we came from – the tropical environments and themes inspired by our home in the Caribbean. The Caribbean's beautiful landscapes, culture, and history can be felt and seen in attire and tools on our goblins. It's our hope that in bringing these figures to your shelf, we bring a little bit of island living to you in a fresh, fun, and imaginative way."

"The Plunderling action figure is 1/12 scale and without a hat will stand 3.8 inches tall with over 25 points of articulation. As of now we have 12 unique Plunderling figures already designed in 6 different themes. Each in a variety of colors, each including their own accessories, 3 different heads, a magnetic hat and two pairs of hands (relaxed and gripping)."