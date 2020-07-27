Power Rangers Dino Charge Black Ranger Lightning Collection Fig Debuts

A surprise reveal in the Power Rangers Lightning Collection line has been shown off by Hasbro. The Dino Charge Black Ranger is now showing up on Target pegs, having been found over the weekend in a few spots. The figure was officially shown off by Hasbro this afternoon. Chase Randall comes with swappable hands, Dino Blade Blaster and Dino Saber accessories, blast effects pieces, and two swappable heads, one with helmet and one without. This Power Rangers release had not been previously known about, and was rumored to be a part of wave 6, although that seems to not be the case anymore.

Power Rangers Dino Charge Black Ranger Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: 7/26/2020)

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From the BEAST MORPHERS back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION DINO CHARGE BLACK RANGER features premium painted details and design inspired by the DINO CHARGE series and includes alternate hands, Dino Blade Blaster and Dino Saber accessories, blast effect piece, and swappable heads (one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without). Chase Randall has a laid-back personality but joins the Power Rangers team as the Parasaurolophus-powered Black Ranger. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more collectibles in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION. Each sold separately. Available NOW at Target (in store pick up only)."

Certainly this is a welcome release for fans, as Dino Charge is one of the most popular incarnations of the property. The Lightning Collection has been moving pretty well off the pegs, so if you are interested in this one you may want to throw on a mask and head up to Target.