Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 9 Revealed By Hasbro

A new wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures was revealed this morning by Hasbro. This one features some fan-favorites joining the line for the first time and one figure that fans are going to go especially bananas for. The reveals were part of Hasbro's latest Fan Friday event, which has been a complete success for them since they started doing them across their brands last year due to the pandemic and lack of conventions. The Power Rangers ones have been particularly great, as the brand team over there has been doing a wonderful job with the line, and their enthusiasm is evident instantly. You can see the four reveals down below and can be preordered here.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 9 Details

"It's Morphin Time! From the Beast Morphers back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Beast Morphers. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro!"

In Space Black Ranger figure Helmeted head Unhelmeted head Astro Blaster Lunar Lance Effect piece 2 Pairs of hands

S.P.D. Green Ranger figure Helmeted head Unhelmeted head Delta Morpher Deltamax Striker Effect piece 2 Pairs of hands

Lost Galaxy Blue Ranger figure Helmeted head Unhelmeted head Quasar Saber Quasar Dagger Cosma Claw 2 Pairs of hands

Mighty Morphin Tanga Warrior figure Egg Effect piece Feather pieces Alternate hands

That Green Ranger figure is something else. I love those S.P.D. designs so much, they make for really toyetic figures. The main event for most, though, will be the Tanga Warrior; I never thought I would see that figure get made. It just goes to show that Hasbro is listening to you guys. All of these can be preordered right now at the link above.