Pre-order Arrive Today for Marvel Legends King in Black Venom 2-Pack

Hasbro kicked off their newest Marvel Legends livestream event, and it was loaded with some incredible goodies. Fans can check out all of the new reveals right here as we covered all of the reveals. However, some of these reveals were so incredible that they deserve a second look, like the special King in Black 2-Pack. This pack is seeing that inflation price with a whipping $77.99 price tag, but it does include Knull himself as well as Venom with wings. Knull will be oversized compared to your standard Marvel Legends figures. He will feature a swappable head and his deadly comic book accurate Necrosword.

Venom, on the other hand, comes right out of the hit Donny Cates Venom comic run with swappable heads and articulated wings! This is the perfect vision of what Hasbro's Marvel Legends team is capable of, and I love it. Knull looks incredible, and I love how he is taller than your average 6", making him a true villain for your collection. The Marvel Legends Knull and Venom King in Black 2-Pack are priced at $77.99 and is set to release in December 2022. Pre-orders will go live at a variety of retailers like here, and this set will be hot, so pre-order yours while you can.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH 60TH ANNIVERSARY MARVEL'S KNULL AND VENOM 2-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $77.99 /Available: December 2022). This MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH 60TH ANNIVERSARY MARVEL'S KNULL AND VENOM 2-PACK feature extensive articulation, offering dynamic posability with other Marvel Legends figures. The 6-inch Marvel's Knull figure features deco inspired by his menacing appearance in Marvel Comics' King in Black arc and includes an alternate head and a weapon accessory inspired by his iconic blade, All-Black the Necrosword. The 6-inch Venom figure features detailed wings, as seen in the King In Black arc and alternate hands and head accessories."

"Additional Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures are available, celebrating 60 amazing years of Spider-Man! (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes 2 figures and 5 accessories. Available for pre-order on 4/20 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, BigBadToyStore and most major retailers"