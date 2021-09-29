Pre-orders Arrive for Hasbro's Fortnite Victory Royale Loot Shark

Fortnite is finally in the hands of Hasbro, and it is finally time for pre-order to arrive for their new Victory Royale Series. This line up of the new 6" figures will give Fortnite fans some incredible collectibles as well as some fun accessory packs. This upcoming accessory pack has a little more bite than one might want, as the Upgrade Shark comes to life and is ready to help enhance your battle royale fighters. The Loot Crate Upgrade Shark is a fully detailed figure with an articulated jaw and sculpted insides that fans will apYou'rete. Inside the shark will contain a nice assortment of goodies, including theShrimpy Back Bling, fishing rod, shield potion, two water skis, and a shotgun. All of these accessories will work with all of the upcoming Hasbro's Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures. Pre-order for the Loot Upgrade Shark is live right here for $22.99 and is set to release in October, so be sure to jump in on this new toy line from the ground floor.

"UNLOCK VICTORY Rfigure'sRIES: Unlock the Fortnite universe in the real world with the Victory Royale Series! Upgrade your "ollection with premium figures based on the Fortnite video game. You never know who's dropping next, so ready up! SWIM AT YOUR OWN RISK: You're gonna need a bigger fishing rod. This 6-inch Upgrade Shark action figure has game-level detail, an articulated jaw, and sculpted insides!"

"EXPAND YOUR LOCKER: Split the Upgrade Shark figure apart to reveal accessories inside! Comes with Shrimpy Back Bling, fishing rod, shield potion, 2 water skis, and pump shot weapon accessories POSE WITH PERSONALITY: Attach water ski accessories to other figures and fishing rod accessory to Upgrade Shark figure's dorsal fin to pose out riding in style! (Other figures sold separately, subject to availability)."