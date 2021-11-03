Pre-orders Arrive for Hasbro's New Lady Loki Marvel Legends Figure

Lady Loki is back once again as Hasbro finally puts up pre-orders for their Marvel Legends Agent of Asgard Loki figure. As part of their retro-inspired card-backed figure line, this Asgardian Trickster is back but with a new gender this time around. Lady Loki has already been introduced in Marvel Comics years ago with a story surrounding the God of Mischief taking over the body of Lady Sif through magical circumstances. Lady Loki adventures continue with this is a fully detailed figure that features the new Marvel Legends female body, and will come with two swappable hands. Whether you need a new member to your Femme Fatale collection or want a beautifully sculpted Marvel Legends card-backed figure, then look no further. The Marvel Legends Agent of Asgard Lady Loki from Hasbro is set to release in March 2022, priced at only $22.99, and pre-orders are finally live and located here.

"The Trickster Loki is a master shapeshifter, taking on nearly any appearance at will. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability. Includes: figure, 2 accessories."

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Loki figure, inspired by the character's classic Marvel Comics appearances!

INSPIRED BY MARVEL COMICS: This Loki figure features premium comics-inspired design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in your Marvel collection

AGENT OF ASGARD: This Loki figure features the Asgardian Trickster's signature look from the comics!

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND ACCESSORIES: This Marvel Legends Series Loki figure features multiple points of articulation and comics-inspired accessories!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Marvel Legends action figures inspired by Marvel Comics, including The Vision, Scarlet Witch, and Marvel's Falcon! (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, loki, marvel