Pre-Orders Go Up for TMNT x Street Fighter II Classic Two-Packs

Not long ago, Playmates teased new TMNT vs. Street Fighter 2-Pack sets that were heading our way. Well, it looks like pre-orders have arrived for the first two sets with Leo and Mikey entering the tournament. This set does feature a re-release of the TMNT Ninja Elite Series with a new arcade style gritty deco. Both turtles will feature a companion Street Fighter character to fight, with Leo taking on Ryu and Mikey fighting Chun-Li. The figures will be placed in 80's styled arcade packaging, and there will be four sets released uniting the brothers against the fighters of the street.

If these figures are anything like the Cobra Kai two-packs, then please do not get your hopes up. All of the Cobra Kai members were super stiff and hard to pose, and in the end, you are just getting a new deco turtle. The TMNT Elite Series is pretty sweet, and the added articulation does allow for some sweet posing. If you are a Street Fighter fan then these are for you, but you might want to wait till these bad boys are not priced at the $49.99 retail price. Both TMNT vs. Street Fighter sets are set for a December 2022 release and can be found here for pre-order.

"The leaders face off and it's Authority Vs. Exuberance – Take to the streets with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and fan-favorites from Street Fighter in these retro-inspired mash-up two-packs! Leonardo faces off against Ryu in this set of articulated and highly detailed action figures. Packaged together in an 80s arcade themed window box, this is one mash up fans won't want to miss!"

Product Features

6 inches (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series & Street Fighter video game

Highly articulated

Window box packaging