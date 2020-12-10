The Predator Hunt Begins With One: 12 Collective From Mezco Toyz

The time has finally come as Mezco Toyz announces their One:12 Collective Predator Deluxe Edition figure. This figure was teased during New York Comic Con 2019, and a year later, we finally get the entire product reveal. Standing almost 8 inches tall, this Predator is highly detailed, features fabric parts, and will have over 28 points of articulation. The infamous killer will have one head portrait and will have two interchangeable mouthpieces, allowing collectors to showcase this skilled hunter unmasked with open and closed mouths. His helmet will feature a light-up function and will attach to his head by a magnet. Some of the other amazing features that Mezco Toyz has included are interchangeable blades for the wrist gauntlet, a fabric bodysuit, and a light-up plasma caster. He will come with seven interchangeable hands that will go perfectly with the amazing amount of accessories that Mezco Toyz has included. The tools for the outer will consist of an articulated plasma caster, Medicomp, removable spine bandolier, bone and skull bandolier, bone necklace, severed spine with a skull to show off his latest trophy, and an energy blast effect.

This is one Predator that will put any other figures on the market to shame. With a magnetic faceplate that lights-up, a fabric bodysuit, an amazing set of accessories, this will be one figure that Predator fans will not want to miss out on it. Many fans have been looking forward to this hunter for quite some time, and honestly, we are left speechless on how badass it is, and we just can not wait to get this figure in our hands to check it out. The Predator One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition from Mezco Toyz will be priced at $100. The figure is set to release between July and September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"If it bleeds, we can kill it."

"Predator has arrived to hunt the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Predator is outfitted in battle armor with thermal netting and a fortified chest plate, allowing for greater mobility while hunting. The ruthless hunter comes with 2 removable bandoliers made from the bones of his prey and features a head portrait with an interchangeable mouthpiece and light-up bio-helmet – all attached via a magnet."

"Predator always has the upper hand and comes complete with advanced weaponry such as a shoulder-mounted Plasmacaster with light-up function – capable of firing armor-penetrating plasma blasts at distant targets, wrist gauntlet with interchangeable blades, backpack with removable Medicomp, removable trophy accessories, and a severed spine and skull that can be held. Characterized by their hunting of other dangerous species for sport and honor, Predators are a superhuman species that use a combination of highly advanced technology such as energy weapons and active camouflage."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE PREDATOR FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait with two (2) interchangeable mouthpiece

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 20cm tall

Seven (7) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) holding hands (L) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) severed spine and skull holding hand (L) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

One (1) bio-helmet with light-up function(attaches by magnet)

Battle armor with fortified chest plate

Shoulder armor

Thermal netting

Wrist gauntlets (right gauntlet features interchangeable, retractable blade)

Belt

Knee armor

Shin armor

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) articulated Plasmacaster with light-up function

One (1) energy blast FX

One (1) backpack

One (1) Medicomp (attaches to backpack *when battery box is not in use)

One (1) severed spine with skull

One (1) spine bandolier (removable)

One (1) bone and skull bandolier (removable)

One (1) bone necklace (removable)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Predator – Deluxe Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.